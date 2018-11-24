External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj has turned down Pakistan’s invite to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. Sushma Swaraj informed that she will not be able to attend the event due to her prior commitments. The Kartarpur corridor will connect Gurdaspur district to a historic Gurdwara in Pakistan. It has been a long impending demand of the Sikh community to build and connect the two places which has now been given a green signal. Sushma Swaraj Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi had invited her to attend the groundbreaking ceremony earlier today. Apart from Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also received the invite to the attend the Kartarpur Sahib corridor ceremony.
Conveying it to the Government of Pakistan, the External Affairs Ministry in its response said that Union Ministers
Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri will be attending the event as government representatives. Apart from Sushma Swaraj, Pakistan also invited Navjot Singh Sidhu, who said that he was expecting the invitation and will surely attend the event, however, there is no confirmation so far by the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
The groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be held on November 28 and as per reports, the foundation stone laying ceremony will be done by newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Government of India earlier on Thursday had cleared the proposal which was a long impending demand of the Sikh community of constructing the corridor to the city having the religious Gurdwara. The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan along the international border.
