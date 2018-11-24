External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday turned down Pakistan's invite to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. Responding to his counterpart's invitation, Sushma Swaraj mentioned that due to her prior commitments she will not be able to attend the event. However, Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh will represent the Government of India at the ceremony which will take place on November 28.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj has turned down Pakistan’s invite to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. Sushma Swaraj informed that she will not be able to attend the event due to her prior commitments. The Kartarpur corridor will connect Gurdaspur district to a historic Gurdwara in Pakistan. It has been a long impending demand of the Sikh community to build and connect the two places which has now been given a green signal. Sushma Swaraj Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi had invited her to attend the groundbreaking ceremony earlier today. Apart from Sushma Swaraj, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also received the invite to the attend the Kartarpur Sahib corridor ceremony.

Conveying it to the Government of Pakistan, the External Affairs Ministry in its response said that Union Ministers

Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri will be attending the event as government representatives. Apart from Sushma Swaraj, Pakistan also invited Navjot Singh Sidhu, who said that he was expecting the invitation and will surely attend the event, however, there is no confirmation so far by the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Responding to the invitation of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, EAM Sushma Swaraj writes,"We'll be sending Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal & Hardeep Singh Puri as GoI's representative to the event." pic.twitter.com/45UwlLZJ2N — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

The groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be held on November 28 and as per reports, the foundation stone laying ceremony will be done by newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Government of India earlier on Thursday had cleared the proposal which was a long impending demand of the Sikh community of constructing the corridor to the city having the religious Gurdwara. The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan along the international border.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More