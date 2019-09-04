Kartarpur corridor: PM Imran Khan has failed to prove his peace level talks on the ground. He has been pitching the opening of Kartarpur corridor for a long time but at the same time, Pakistan has failed to agree on important security issues.

The third level of talks on the modalities for operationalization of the Kartarpur corridor was held at Attari on Wednesday. The two countries- India and Pakistan, however, could not finalise the two demands made by Pakistan at the meeting. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan despite several times pitched for peace talks by opening the long pending demand of Sikhs to open the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara but at the same time, Pakistan has failed to prove the same peace talks on the ground. On Wednesday, Pakistan insisted on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpuir Sahib. At the same time, it also showed an unwillingness to allow the Indian consular or protocol officials at the Gurdwara premises. Reports said both the two conditions have been rejected by the Pakistan which had been unacceptable to the Indian delegation.

Pakistan’s stand on Kartarpur corridor:

During the third level of talks, Pakistan has clearly showed its unwillingness on certain issues. It has insisted on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara. It has also shown its differences to allow the presence of Indian Consular or Protocol officials at the Gurdwara premises. However, the Pakistan side was urged to reconsider its position on two important demands.

Acceptable demands:

Visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims without any restrictions based on faith can visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Individuals of Indian origin holding Overseas Citizenship of India card can also visit. Around 5,000 pilgrims can visit Holy site using the Corridor every day while additional pilgrims can visit on special occasions. Both the countries also agreed to build the bridge at Budhi Ravi Channel. However, till the completion of the bridge, a temporary bridge will be set up which will coordinate the crossing points. A secure and safe environment for the movement of pilgrims will also be maintained. Sufficient provision for preparation and distribution of langar and prasad for the pilgrims.

Kartarpur corridor:

Connecting the two Sikh shrines – Dera Baba Nanak Sahib located in the Indian side of Punjab and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Pakistan side of Punjab, Pakistan, Kartarpur Corridor, a proposed border corridor between India and Pakistan. The Corridor was first discussed in 1999 by the former prime ministers of India and Pakistan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif.

