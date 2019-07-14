India and Pakistan will meet today at Wagah on Pakistan side to lead the second round of talks for the opening of historic Kartarpur corridor. Both the counties are keenly interested to discuss the long-pending issue and resumed the safe travel of pilgrims to the Gurdwara.

India and Pakistan on Sunday will meet on Sunday to finalize the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and other related technical issues. The meeting which is scheduled to be held on today at 9:30 am at Wagah. Reports said the pilgrims’ security, movement, infrastructure, and other key issues will be discussed in the second round of talks. Earlier, the two countries were slated to meet on April this year for the second round of talks. But the talks were postponed after Pakistan appointed controversial elements in a committee.

The meeting is expected to finish at 1 pm today. The Indian side delegation is led by SCL Das, Joint Secretary (Internal Security) in MHA and Joint Secretary (PAI–Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran) MEA, Deepak Mittal.

Other key issues which are likely to be discussed including the number of pilgrims, their safe passage, group travel, mode of transport and other others.

On Saturday, Pakistan removed Khalistan supporter Gopal Singh Chawla from Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC). The Khalistani leader was dropped from the list just a day ahead of talks.

Kartarpur, which is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district, once opened will allow the Sikh pilgrims easy access to historic Gurdwara. The corridor is expected to facilitate visa-free movement of India Sikh pilgrims into the neighboring country which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Last year in November, Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district while In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation.

The second round of talks was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected in the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The first round of talks was held on March 14 on the Indian side of Attari-Wagah border. The two countries had a draft agreement to finalize the plan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App