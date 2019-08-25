A Pakistan official has confirmed that the Kartarpur Corridor would be inaugurated as per the schedule despite tensions between Indian and Pakistan.

Despite the ongoing tensions with India, Pakistan on Sunday said that the Kartarpur Corridor would be inaugurated as per the schedule in November. The statement came after reports had surfaced claiming that Pakistan may stall the Kartarpur Corridor project. Dismissing all the reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran, said Pakistan is committed to complete the Kartarpur Corridor project before Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birth anniversary.

Pakistan despite ongoing tensions between both the countries, in a series of tweets, the Pakistan official assured that the Kartarpur Corridor project would be operational by November keeping the terms finalised with India.

She said Gurudwara Kartarpur is the final resting place of first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and it’s a perfect example of interfaith harmony. She added that irrespective to the relations between India and Pakistan, Sikh pilgrims are always welcome to Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

PTI quoted Awan saying in this world of extremism and intolerance, Kartarpur corridor would give the message of respect, tolerance and harmony. She added Pakistan PM is committed to protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

Last year, both the countries had agreed to the terms to build a corridor from India’s Dera Baba Nanak shrine at Gurdaspur to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. As per the plans, a visa-free movement would be allowed to the devotees who would obtain a permit to visit Gurudwara in Kartarpur Sahib.

The tensions between India and Pakistan are currently at peek following India’s decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which means an end to the special status to the state. The Train service, Samjha Express and Thar Express, and Delhi-Lahor bus services were suspended following the objection from Pakistan.

