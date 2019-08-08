Pakistan has notified that the construction work over Kartarpur Sahib corridor will continue amid suspension of work after Pakistan severed bilateral ties with India following the abrogation of Article 370 by the latter on August 5.

Pakistan on Wednesday had downgraded bilateral ties with India over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government, and the move hinted at the possibility of Imran Khan government suspending Kartarpur talks as well. In a surprising move, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan has notified that it will continue the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

Pakistan’s tough call against India led to speculations over Kartarpur talks suspension as well, however, Pakistan’s latest move suggests its intent to play safe.

On Wednesday, reports on continuation of work for the corridor also suggested that the talks over Kartarpur corridor won’t be affected as the corridor work stood unabated suggesting no tensions over the joint collaborations between India and Pakistan.

The second round of Kartarpur talks occurred in July which was asserted as fruitful by both India and Pakistan. Pakistan had agreed India’s proposal to make the corridor functional in November this year and also assented to allow at least 10,000 Indian nationals along with Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) to use the corridor facility on special occasions. Other requests agreed by Pakistan was visa-free access to 5,000 pilgrims on a daily basis. India also demanded that all the pilgrims should be allowed either individually or in a group throughout the year and there should be no restriction on it.

Later in July, Pakistan had also allowed the movement of Indian pilgrims across the border to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary along with distribution of prasad and langar for the pilgrims.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App