Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: India will be holding next round of meeting with Pakistan on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor between July 11 to July 14 as proposed by the Indian side. There have been 3 technical level discussions till now over the project between India and Pakistan. India earlier had conveyed its stiff opposition to Pakistan over the presence of a Khalistani separatist in a committee on the Kartarpur project appointed by Pakistani authorities.

The first meeting to discuss the modalities of the project took place on March 14 on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border. Then on March 19, two countries met to discuss alignment, coordinates and other technical aspects regarding the project. India had called off the next meeting scheduled on April 2, over the inclusion of pro-Khalistan separatist Gopal Chawla in a committee on the Kartarpur Project.

The Kartarpur Sahib has special religious prominence as it is the place where Guru Nanak spent the final 18 years of his life and assembled a Sikh community. Sikh Jathas regularly visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on significant occasions. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last year, on November 26, laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App