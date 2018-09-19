Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has to face embarrassment as Pakistan on Wednesday said that there was no formal communication with India on Kartarpur Sahib corridor. Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal further said, however, Pakistan remains open and positive.

The Congress leader had made this claim after he triggered a controversy by hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan. After attending the event, Sidhu claimed that Pakistan has decided to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak.

On Monday, the cricketer-turned-politician met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and urged her to help start a dialogue with the Pakistani side for the opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

However, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that Sushma Swaraj reprimanded Sidhu for messing up the Kartarpur Sahib corridor issue.

