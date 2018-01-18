Karti Chidambaram is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it get the FIPB clearance when it was run by the Mukerjeas

Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Thursday, appeared before ED officials in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in an FIPB clearance accorded to INX Media in 2007. A senior Enforcement Directorate official told IANS that Karti Chidambaram arrived at the agency’s headquarters. The agency issued summons to him on January 16. The first summons was for January 11 when Karti Chidambaram’s legal representatives appeared before the agency.

On Saturday, the agency conducted raids at properties of Karti Chidambaram – one in Delhi and four in Chennai. The ED registered a money laundering case against him in May 2017. Also named in a CBI FIR along with INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea – both accused in the murder case of Sheena Bora -and others, Karti Chidambaram is facing a probe for his alleged role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance for INX Media Ltd when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it get the FIPB clearance when it was run by the Mukerjeas. On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR against Karti Chidambaram on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, accepting gratification by corrupt or illegal means, influencing public servants, and criminal misconduct. Reacting to the recent raids at his Jor Bagh residence, Finance Minister P Chidambaram had accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing the powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while the Congress called it “vendetta politics” on Opposition leaders.