Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has been granted bail in the INX Media case by the Delhi High Court on the surety of Rs 10 lakh. However, Karti Chidambaram will not able to travel out of the country. The court also said that he cannot influence witnesses or close bank accounts. Earlier, seeking relief from being arrested in the alleged money laundering case against him, the Supreme Court had Karti interim relief from getting arrested in connection with the INX Media case.

Following Supreme Court’s order, Karti Chidambaram cannot be arrested until March 26 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Supreme Court’s order had come after the Enforcement Directorate had approached the top court against Delhi High Court’s order which gave relief to Karti Chidambaram from getting arrested. Karti Chidambaram was earlier arrested by the Central Probing Agency and kept on continuing his custody to carry on its probe in the INX Media case. While the Enforcement Directorate approached the Supreme Court against Karti Chidambaram, Delhi High Court Justice Indermeet Kaur also saved herself from hearing the Karti’s bail plea.

Earlier on March 12, Karti Chidambaram had demanded a separate cell in Tihar Jail, one of the accused in the INX Money laundering case and is currently in CBI’s judicial custody by filing an application in the Delhi court. Son of former finance minister P Chidambaram had asked the court to allow him a separate washroom. He has cited security threats in his request. Karti Chidambaram filed a petition in the court three days after Delhi’s Patiala court sent him to CBI custody for 3 more days. Karti’s advocate Daya Krishnan plea filed in the court says, “Since Chidambaram had taken charge as a home minister just after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and had several accused under MCOCA prosecuted, so there is an absolute threat to his life at Tihar Jail. So, he should be allotted a single cell. The investigative agency, CBI is incorrect here.”

