Karti Chidambaram: Pleading innocence of his father who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday evening, Karti Chidambaram on Thursday came out all guns blazing against the investigative agency, saying the entire drama was created to create a spectacle in media and to tarnish the image of Congress party including former finance minister P Chidambaram. He said that the issue is completely a trumped-up case to which senior Chidambaram has no connection.

Terming the CBI as a pliant agency, he asserted that the arrest of his father in connection with the INX Media case was a totally vindictive and malicious act, adding that there was absolutely no need of doing this. Junior Chidambaram maintained that the move was done only to settle brownie points, indirectly referring to BJP-led NDA government.

Karti, who left for Delhi along with DMK MLAs, said that they will fight for the senior-most Congress leader politically and also in the court of law. He went on to say that the arrest was done to divert the attention from the issue of Article 370 of the Constitution that Central government abrogated, ensuing strong protests by the Opposition and people of Kashmir.

On Wednesday evening, the CBI officers arrested former Union minister after a high-voltage drama outside his Delhi’s Jor Bagh residence. The investigators of the probe agency had to scale walls and roof to gain access inside as the main door of the house was locked. He was taken to the CBI office for the questioning.

Hours before his arrest, senior Chidambaram addressed a hurriedly-called presser at the Congress headquarters. The 73-year-old politician said that he was aghast after he was accused of hiding from the law, clarifying that he was pursuing the law and working alongside with his lawyers. He said that he would wait for the Supreme Court hearing which is scheduled for Friday and hoped the lamp of liberty will shine bright.

