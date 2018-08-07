Karunanidhi passes away at 94: Supporters and DMK cadres following the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Tuesday evening turned violent over the issue of Karunanidhi's resting place. DMK cadres turned violent after the state government led by AIADMK said no to allot the land for at the Marina Beach.

Karunanidhi passes away at 94: Supporters and DMK cadres following the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Tuesday evening turned violent over the issue of Karunanidhi’s resting place. DMK cadres turned violent after the state government led by AIADMK said no to allot the land for at the Marina Beach. The state government is currently facing the backlash over Karuna’s resting place. Reports say that the Centre will be sending additional security personnel in case the situation further turns violent. Several reports say that DMK cadres will be marching towards Chief Minister’s office. DMK wants burial place for Karunanidhi next to Anna memorial at Marina beach. The state government has presently allotted a place near Gandhi Mandapam for DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s burial.

Also Read: DMK chief Karunanidhi declared dead: DMK requests for mausoleum near Anna memorial

Chennai: DMK workers protest outside Kauvery hospital after Tamil Nadu Govt denied land for #Karunanidhi memorial at Marina beach pic.twitter.com/udrGVkKy0P — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away at the age of 94 around 6:10 pm on Tuesday evening. He was undergoing treatment in Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital for several days. However, on Tuesday evening, the Kauvery Hospital in a press statement said that his condition was very critical and unresponsive.

Also Read: M Karunanidhi passes away at 94: We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, says PM Modi

Updating …

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More