DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 94. DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was being monitored by a group of senior doctors. However, his health further declined and was in an extremely critical and unresponsive situation. He passed away at 6:10 pm.

Thousands queued up early this morning at Rajaji Hall to pay homage to DMK president M Karunanidhi who died yesterday after being ill since October 2016. The DMK patriarch was shifted from his CIT Nagar residence to Rajaji Hall for the public to pay homage to their Kalaignar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, superstar Rajinikanth and RK Nagar legislator TTV Dhinakaran superstar Rajinikanth and his family, and actor Sivakarthikeyan among others paid homage to Karunanidhi.

PM Modi arrived in Chennai and reached Rajaji Hall around 11 on Wednesday, he bowed his hands in reverence to the leader for a few seconds. He then consoled Rajathi Ammal, wife of Karunanidhi, and daughter M.Kanimozhi. He shares few words with DMK working president M.K. Stalin, Kanimozhi and A. Raja before leaving.

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi after paying last respects to M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/Mm0aU6FdiW — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami called Karunanidhi’s death “a loss to Tamil Nadu”. The CM and his deputy CM O Panneerselvam had a brief conversation with Mr Stalin during which they apparently extended their condolences.

