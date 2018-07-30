Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: M Karunanidhi, who has been the president of DMK for almost 50 years now, is reportedly being treated by a special team of doctors at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai. On Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited Karunanidhi and briefed media about DMK leader's health.

As per the current health bulletin of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he is stable and recovering fast

M Karunanidhi, who has been the president of DMK for almost 50 years now, is reportedly being treated by a special team of doctors at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai. As per the current health bulletin of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, he is stable and recovering fast. Earlier, Karunanidhi’s health worsened on Friday after which he was shifted to the hospital. Since Friday all the senior party leaders, including his daughter Kanimozhi, his son and expelled DMK leader, MK Alagiri, have been visiting the ailing father on daily basis. On Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited Karunanidhi and briefed media about DMK leader’s health.

As per current reports, thousands of DMK supporters are standing outside the hospital and are praying for the better health of their chief. Karunanidhi’s son and DMK acting president, MK Stalin has also urged to party supporters to maintain peace.

Here are the LIVE health updates of DMK chief Karunanidhi from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai:

