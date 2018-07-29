DMK president M Karunanidhi after his heath parameters went down on Friday, seem to be in a very serious condition in Kauvery hospital in Chennai. But in a late night statement, the hospital said his condition has stabilised.

DMK president M Karunanidhi after his heath parameters went down on Friday, seem to be in a very serious condition in Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

DMK president M Karunanidhi after his heath parameters went down on Friday, seem to be in a very serious condition in Kauvery hospital in Chennai. But in a late night statement, the hospital said his condition has stabilised. Calling it a “transient setback”, the hospital said Mr Karunanidhi’s condition is improving and despite heavy rains, hundreds of party workers and sympathisers are surrounding the hospital area with many of them chanting prayers and slogans for the health of the leader, a report said.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin has urged party workers to cooperate with the administration as the reports of Karunanidhi’s health suggest improvement in his condition. According to the Kauvery hospital press release, there was a minor setback on his heath, which is improving by the minute. Other DMK leaders have asked the supporters gathered outside the hospital to maintain peace and return to their respective homes as the condition of the DMK president continues to improve.

The entire Tamil Nadu, south India and the country are monitoring the health of the DMK patriarch, who is a key pillar in a non-BJP grouping in the centre.

He is the seniormost Dravidian leader, to have seen politics right from the base of the British Raj, Independence and the subsequent Congress rule.

He was on the frontlines when the DMK came into being as a political entity from its mother organisation, a political Dravidar Kazhagam of Periyar. he was one of the important leaders groomed by DMK founder CN Annadurai along with friend-turned-rival MG Ramachandran who went on to form the AIADMK which subsequently had Jayalalithaa as its leader.

Jayalalithaa died at 68 after she a heart attack in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment for months. The death of Jayalalithaa had shocked the political pundits and the grim situation right now is being interpreted as the death-knell of Dravidian politics.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More