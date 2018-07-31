On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Kauvery Hospital to meet DMK chief Karunanidhi. Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and later told media that his condition is stable and his health is improving.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday to meet DMK chief Karunanidhi. Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and later told media that his condition is stable and his health is improving. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam visited M Karunanidhi and said that he is recovering from his ailment. while talking to the media about Karunanidhi’s health, Rahul Gandhi said that the DMK chief is a strong man. he added that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, has also sent her wishes to Karunanidhi and his family.

Five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was admitted at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after his blood pressure dropped on last Friday. According to the later health bulletin by the hospital, the health condition of DMK chief is said to be stable.

Several prominent political leaders, from president Ram Nath Kovind to PM Modi, all have sent their best wishes to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

On July 30, representatives of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, also paid a visit to Kauvery hospital to meet Karunanidhi. the representatives later met his son and DMK acting president MK Stalin and submitted a letter from the President. They further wished a speedy recovery to M Karunanidhi.

Malaysian Senate President Vigneshwaran Sanasee on Tuesday paid a visit to DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Talking to media over his health, Sanasee who is the leader of Indian in Malaysia, said that they met the doctors treating Karunanidhi along with his daughter and son. he added that everything seems fine.

Reports suggest that thousands of DMK supporters have gathered outside the Kauvery Hospital and are praying for the good health of their former chief minister.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More