DMK boss M Karunanidhi is currently being treated at Kauvery hospital in Chennai after he was reported to be suffering from high fever due to urinary tract infection. Karunanidhi, who has been the head of DMK from past 26 years, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. As per current reports, a special team of doctors is monitoring the leader round the clock at his residence. The reports surfaced on Friday when Karunanidhi completes 50 years as DMK president. On Friday, well wishes poured from every corner for the DMK president’s health. Taking cognizance of Karunanidhi’s deteriorating health, PM Modi talked to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi and enquired about his health.

Soon after the health records of Karunanidhi surfaced, his son and expelled leader ML Alagiri arrived Gopalapuram to meet him at his residence. Famous political leaders were seen visiting Karunanidhi’s residence on Friday morning where he is said to be getting a hospital like treatment. On Thursday night, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also visited the residence of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and talked to his son MK Stalin about his health.

On behalf of the DMK, I thank @rashtrapatibhvn & @PMOIndia for their enquiries about @kalaignar89's health. I am extremely grateful for their offers of help. Thalaivar is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 27, 2018

Taking to his Twitter handle, DMK’s acting president MK Stalin said that he was grateful to Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi was enquiring about his father Karunanidhi’s health. he added that7 Karunanidhi is getting the best treatment and he hopes that he will recover soon. He further thanked Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja for enquiring about his father’s health.

Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

Kerala Governor and Odisha Congress leader have also expressed shock over the health condition of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and wished him a speedy recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses concerns over the health of Karunanidhi.

Concerned about the health of @kalaignar89 Hope and pray that Karunanidhi Ji recovers soon @mkstalin — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2018

