DMK working president MK Stalin while offering his condolence after his father and DMK chief M Karunanidhi death shared an emotional hand written poem on his Twitter page. In the poem, an emotional MK Stalin wrote, "For one last time, can I call you as my father. I've spent an entire life calling you as a leader."

For one last time, can I call you as my father. I’ve spent an entire life calling you as a leader.” MK Stalin said that for his entire life, he has called Karunidhi as Thailava, but can he now for the last time call him as his father, said MK Stalin.

DMK chief Karunanidhi was undergoing treatment at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for several days. On Tuesday evening, in a press release issued by the hospital, the management said that Karunanidhi’s health has deteriorated further and his condition was very critical and unresponsive. In a couple of hours, it was declared that Karunanidhi’s was no more.

Following his death, a sea of political response and tributes by other political leaders started pouring in. Sharing his condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter profile and said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. PM Modi said that Karunanidhi was one of the senior most leaders of India. “We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered,” PM Modi said.

While condolences across political spectrum continue to come, DMK approached the Madras High Court and requested for an urgent hearing on its plea against the AIADMK-led government which denied to allot place for Karunanidhi’s burial at Marina Beach. As the Tamil Nadu government denied to give permission, DMK cadres started protesting against the state government.

The late night hearing in the matter commenced around 11 pm on Tuesday night but ended without any result as the state government said it needed more time to file counter against DMK’s plea. Karunanidhi’s remains were shifted to Kanimozhi’s residence in the CIT colony in Chennai around 2 am on Wednesday morning. Thousands of supporters of Karunanidhi raised slogans following which the police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowd.

