Karunanidhi statue unveiling in Chennai: Sonia Gandhi arrived at the DMK headquarters for the unveiling of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue. She is likely to hold a discussion with Stalin in Chennai as part of building a secular front to take on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, reports said. While Rajinikanth has given his consent to attend the event, Kamal Haasan, who has brushed aside rumours of an alliance with the DMK and the Congress, is likely to give the event a miss.

Karunanidhi statue unveiling in Chennai: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the statue unveiling ceremony of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in Chennai on the request of DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday. The DMK today unveil a life-size bronze statue of late Chief Minister and DMK President M Karunanidhi at the Party Headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’. DMK president M K Stalin had personally invited some national-level leaders on November 22 while he was attending a meeting in New Delhi.

The leaders who were invited by Stalin were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Rajinikanth, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, leaders of CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK and other parties.

Chennai: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi unveils former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue, at DMK headquarters pic.twitter.com/hM34stQqof — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

Sonia Gandhi unveiled the statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in Chennai. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present. Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at his memorial at Marina Beach after unveiling his statue at DMK headquarters. She is likely to hold a discussion with Stalin in Chennai as part of building a secular front to take on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, reports said. While Rajinikanth gave his consent to attend the event, Kamal Haasan, who has brushed aside rumours of an alliance with the DMK and the Congress, gave the event a miss.

An eight-feet-tall statue of Karunanidhi, also known as Kalaignar, will be inaugurated alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister C N Annadurai at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. Karunanidhi passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94. He was the president of the DMK and in the past had served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu five times.

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at DMK headquarters, ahead of the unveiling of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's statue pic.twitter.com/03206Az5sW — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

Tamil Nadu witnessed the inauguration of the statue former chief minister ans Tamil icon J Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK office by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, recently.

