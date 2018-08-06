The Kauvery Hospital on Monday issued a medical bulletin on DMK chief Karunanidhi's health and said his health is on the decline. The hospital added that next 24 hours would be crucial for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as his vital organ functions continue to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments.

There has been a decline in the medical condition of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, according to the latest medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The hospital, in its official statement, said that he is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support, adding that his response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis. Maintaining his vital organ functions continue to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments, added the hospital.

Last week, there was an improvement in the DMK chief’s health condition. Karunanidhi’s family and senior DMK leaders were also present at the hospital. President of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) S Thirunavukkarasar, who visited the hospital earlier in the day, said that heath of DMK patriarch had not been good since morning.

On August 5, President Ram Nath Kovind paid a visit to Kauvery hospital in Chennai to meet the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi and inquire about his health.

At least 21 DMK workers have died so far after they were unable to bear the news of Karunanidhi’s health and hospitalisation. On July 28, DMK president Karunanidhi was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital after his health condition deteriorated. Many supporters of DMK president and his party’s supporters were present at the hospital.

Earlier, various political leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkiah Naidu visited DMK president Karunanidhi in the Kauvery Hospital and inquired about the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health.

