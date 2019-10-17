On Karva Chauth day, Chandrayaan-2: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) posted the picture on its official Twitter handle. It was acquired by IIRS on board Chandrayaan-2. The image covers part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere.

On Karva Chauth day, Chandrayaan-2: Chandrayaan-2’s Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) on Thursday sent a first illuminated image of the lunar surface. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) posted the picture on its official Twitter handle. It was acquired by IIRS on board Chandrayaan-2. The image covers part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere.

The main objective of the IIRS payload is to understand the origin and evolution of the Moon by mapping the lunar surface mineral and volatile composition using signatures in the reflected solar spectrum. The IIRS has been designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels. The ISRO is mulling to send Mars Orbiter to the MARS in 2022-2023. The mission has been named as Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (MOM2).

Since July 22, the day ISRO launched Chandrayaan-2, India’s moon mission has been making national and international headlines. The lander Vikram named after father of ISRO Vikram Sarabhai had failed to make a soft landing on the lunar surface of the moon. The ISRO, after many attempts, located the lander but could not establish a connection.

The ISRO then approached the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that also failed to trace the movement. The US space agency after sending pictures of the lander that confirmed that it had a hard-landing on the moon’s south pole. The pictures of the lander were taken by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera Quickmap fly-around.

K Sivan, the chief of ISRO, had said that they were analysing the reason behind Vikram’s hard landing on the lunar surface. According to Sivan, the national-level committee will submit its report after observing the complete case. Meanwhile, India would have become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to make a soft landing on the moon, had Chandrayan-2 succeeded.

