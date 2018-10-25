Karwa Chauth 2018 gift ideas for husbands: The special occasion of Karwa Chauth 2018 is round the corner and will be celebrated on Saturday, October 27. To show your love for your companion, here are some perfect ideas for men to impress their beautiful wives on this special day of love.

The Indian festival of love Karwa Chauth 2018 has arrived and it will be celebrated on Saturday, October 27. It’s a festival when wives keep fast for their husbands and pray for their long and healthy life. The festival of Karwa Chauth 2018 is important for married and newly married women. On this day, women dress up to thier best and men try to spend more time with them and bring gifts. But finding and getting the right gift for your partner is not an easy task.

To help men on this Karwa Chauth 2018, we have listed 10 special things that women will surely like and it won’t affect your pocket much.

Here are the Karwa Chauth 2018 gift ideas:

Gift her a dress:

She will surely like a Floral Anarkali Kurti that she can wear on special occasions like weddings, parties and family get-togethers. The dress will cost you around 3,000 to 4,000, which is also friendly to your pocket.

Jewellery:

The jewellery and accessories are the things that a women/girl loves more than anything. If you are gifting her a ring, bracelet, earrings, neckless or anklets. It won’t cost you more than her smile and will surely make her fall for you again.

Watch:

Buy a set of hand watches for your wife and yourself. It will show your love and affection for her. Two same watches means that you both are made for each other.

Smartphone:

Men can gift their wives a latest gadget or smartphone which she will surely like. The smartphone will help you both to be in constant touch and will help to capture memorable moments.

Take her out:

More than any gift she would love to spend time with you. On this special day, take her out—like you can go for a movie or a romantic dinner (After performing the rituals) or a long drive.

