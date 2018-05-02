A 51-year-old town planner in Himachal Pradesh's Solan was shot dead by a guest house owner following an altercation between the two during a demolition drive. The Supreme Court had ordered the team to remove the illegal structure on April 17, 2018. The Supreme Court bench has termed the killing extremely serious. The accused, named Vijay Thakur successfully managed to fled the spot immediately after firing at assistant town planner Shail Bala Sharma. Notably, the incident took place in front of four police personnel.

In a gruesome incident, an assistant town planner of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district was allegedly shot dead by a guest house owner following an argument over a demolition drive. According to a report, the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter. A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta termed the incident as extremely serious and clarified that government officials were gone there to comply with the court’s direction to seal unauthorised constructions.

According to a report, a labourer identified as Gulab Singh who was a part of the demolition team was also injured by a stray bullet and is undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh. The guest owner, identified as Vijay Thakur opened fire in front of four police officers and fled the spot immediately. The shooting incident took place around 2:30pm when a team of Town and County Planning Department, led by assistant town planner Shail Bala Sharma, arrived at the guest house to seal the premises. The victim was reportedly shot in her face and then her back, killing her on the spot.

On April 17, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of illegal hotel structures in Kasauli within 15 days. The owner reportedly warned the team to not enter their hotel which led to a round of heated argument between the victim and the accused.

Talking about the incident, a senior officer from the Town Planning department said in anonymity, “The responsibility of protecting the department staff going on such duty is that of the police. The police have failed to protect our officer and have not arrested the guest house owner”.

The owners of hotels, resorts and guest houses in Kasauli had earlier approached the Supreme Court challenging the National Green Tribunal order to close down their premises.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App