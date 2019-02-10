Sreejita De has featured in many shows whether it be Piya Rangrezz or Uttaran she has made a mark in the television industry with her amazing performance and acting skills. Sreejita De also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Tashan in 2008 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar among others.

Sreejita De made her debut with Star Plus television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay back in 2001 where she played the role of Kritika Basu. Ekta Kapoor was so impressed with her work that at the very time she had offered her the role of Aastha in Karam Apna Apna. In her 18 year long career she has done only a few handfuls of shows but prominent ones. Recently she took to her official Instagram handle to share few pictures from her trip to Gulmarg and oh boy we have to say she looks hot as ever as she poses amid the snow-clad mountains in just a bikini! Yes, you read it right she posed in a golden bikini among the snow-peaked mountains and showed off her washboard abs. Apparently, the same photos had gone viral all over the world when Kardashians’ did the same!

Sreejita De has featured in many shows whether it be Piya Rangrezz or Uttaran she has made a mark in the television industry with her amazing performance and acting skills. Sreejita De also made her Bollywood debut with the movie Tashan in 2008 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar among others.

On the work front, Sreejita De is currently playing the role of Dilruba the churail in Star Plus show Nazar. Take a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

