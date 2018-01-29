Referring to the violent incidents that led to the violence, Lucknow, DGP OP Singh said that there was stone-pelting and gun fire between two groups resulting in the death of one person and injury to another. When asked if any permission was taken for a Tiranga Yatra by the ABVP and other Hindu organisations, the DGP said no such nod was required from the authorities. January 26, Republic Day, is a national event and no permission is needed, he added.

A Republic Day rally, termed as Tiranga Yatra, in which one man was killed and the other was left severely injured has by far resulted in the arrest of at least 112 people

A Republic Day rally, termed as Tiranga Yatra, in which one man was killed and the other was left severely injured has by far resulted in the arrest of at least 112 people in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the communal riots that resulted in the tense situation in the area, the security forces personnel launched patrolling teams for the whole day that kept the situation under control on Sunday after the two-day communal riots in the state that claimed one life.

Hinting that the situation in the Kasganj district was returning towards normalcy, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that they had deployed three drone cameras for aerial surveillance and no violent incident was reported the whole day. Commenting on the arrests made in the matter, an official statement by UP Police said that total 112 people have been arrested. Out of 112, 31 accused have been arrested while 81 preventive arrests were made. Expressing his grief over the violent incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the guilty won’t be spared in the matter.

In the following matter, police have registered five cases out of which three were registered by station in-charge of Kasganj Kotwali under various IPC sections and for violation of the National Flag Act. After the communal clashes broke out, at least three shops were set ablaze; two private buses and a car were torched in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Commenting on whether the permission from the authorities was needed to carry out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’, the UP DGP said no such nod was required. Talking to media he said, “January 26 is a national event, and no permission is needed. This was a ‘prabhat pheri’ (morning event)…Some anti-social elements started pelting stones. Police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation by arresting a few people. Since then, we are keeping a close watch. Today, there was no worrisome incident.”