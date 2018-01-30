Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar raked a controversy on Kasganj violence when he claimed that the violence was further incited due to pro-Pakistan demonstrators. Mentioning that there were no communal clashes in the district in the past as all communities lived in harmony, Katiyar said that the incident was extremely unfortunate. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Bareilly Raghavendra Vikram Singh also took to his Facebook account and said that it has become a trend to take out rallies through Muslim-dominated regions and raise anti-Pakistan slogans.

"There were no communal clashes in the district in the past as all communities lived in harmony but some miscreants have come into light who support Pakistan and will go to any extent to defy the tricolor," Katiyar had said

However, according to a report by CNN-News 18, MP Vinay Katiyar said that he has not said anything wrong and that it had become a trend these days to the hoist the Pakistan flag. Further speaking on the issue and responding to whether he was having the proof that there were Pakistani supporters who were hoisting the Pakistani flag, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said he had all the necessary information.

Meanwhile, at least four people were arrested on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh Police for spreading rumours about the death of Rahul Upadhyay, which triggered the violence in the crisis-hit city of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made after Rahul himself came to the fore and clarified that he is safe and sound, and nothing has happened to him. After the violence broke out in Kasganj, the rumour of Rahul’s death further aggravated the rioting public.

Earlier in the day, the District Magistrate of Bareilly Raghavendra Vikram Singh raised a storm when he opined on the violence-hit city of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, where one person got killed after riots broke out. The DM took to his Facebook account and said that it has become a trend to take out rallies through Muslim-dominated regions and raise anti-Pakistan slogans. The DM Bareilly also expressed anger saying that he is hurt by what’s happening in the name of nationalism.