In between ongoing communal tensions at Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, 2 popular television journalists took on each other. News anchor Abhisar Sharma slammed journalist Rohit Sardana and alleged him for the biased coverage on the issue. Abhisar battled with Rohit through a video and stated that a section of media is spreading fake news.

Showing his concerns over the communal tensions at Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, Television Journalist Abhisar Sharma has posted a video on his Facebook account, in which he has slammed Bhartiya Janata Party and a big section of media for spreading fake news. In the video, Abhisar Sharma has expressed distress for the people of Kasganj and condemned the clashes that killed a person. Abhisar also targeted Journalist Rohit Sardana for biased coverage and spreading fake news.

Abhisar also showed some clips of Rohit’s coverage and asked people if they really wanted to live in such conditions, where there is no social security, and where they would always be worried about the security of their family. He has also shown some reports and visuals terming to be the real footage of the incident. Abhisar stated that in the fake news it is shown that there were some people holding saffron flags at the Abdul Hamid square, who were stopped by a group of people, but this was not the case.

Live live live दंगा कौन भड़का रहा है? Kasganj पर मेरा live विडियो ब्लॉग.. … #mediaKaRole #सियासत Posted by Abhisar Sharma on Saturday, 27 January 2018

“Actually a group of people from the minority community were already flagging the Tri-colour there but then suddenly around 40-50 ABVP(Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad) and VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) workers came on motorbikes holding saffron flags and started sloganeering and suddenly the atmosphere turned tense. Soon after a gun battle started in which a person named Chandan Gupta was killed.”

Pointing out Rohit Sardana’s TV debate ‘Bharat mai jhanda fahraya toh panga,’ Abhisar targeted him and asked what he was trying to show. Was he trying to turn this incident into another Muzaffarnagar tragedy .

Earlier Rohit Sardana stated in his debate that Indians are being stopped from unfurling Tri-colour in Kashmir and Kerala, and was it justified to stop them from unfurling the national flag in Uttar Pradesh as well. He also added that if we can’t wave tri-colour in India then should we go to Pakistan?

Rohit also stated that people were sloganeering “Vande Matram and Hindustan Zindabad,” do these slogans support communalism?

Answering to that news Anchor Abhisar Sharma posted his answer through his blog and shared some other reports and videos, which are totally opposite to Rohit Sardana’s reports. Abhisar also shared a message to beware of fake news.