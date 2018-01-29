A couple of days after communal riots took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, the Yogi Adityanath led government on Monday transferred district police chief Sunil Kumar Singh. The police officer has now been posted to police training schools in Meerut. Following the clashes between two communities which left one dead and many injured, the situation in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh remains tense but under control.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government on Monday sacked the district police chief in wake of the recent incidents of communal violence in state’s Kasganj district. The police officer has now been posted to police training school in Meerut. After Sunil Kumar Singh’s transfer, Piyush Srivastava has now replaced the new SP of Kasganj. Violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district broke out after a group of people took out an unauthorised rally on January 26. So far in the incident, the UP police have registered 5 FIRs (First Information Report) in the incident while investigations in the case are still underway.

Meanwhile, following the clashes between two communities which left one dead and many injured, the situation in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh remains tense but under control, an official said on Monday. Prohibitory orders remained in place while police presence was increased, the official said. Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against the persons behind the violence. A total of 82 people have been sent to jail under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their alleged role in the violence that erupted on January 26.

On the day when the riots took place in Kasganj, the security forces personnel launched patrolling teams for the whole day that kept the situation under control on Sunday after the two-day communal riots in the state that claimed one life. Commenting on the arrests made in the matter, an official statement by UP Police said that total 112 people have been arrested. Out of 112, 31 accused have been arrested while 81 preventive arrests were made. Expressing his grief over the violent incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the guilty won’t be spared in the matter.