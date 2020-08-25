The Dom Raja of Kashi, Jagdish Chaudhary, passed away on Tuesday following a long illness. Dom Rajas are the keepers of the sacred flames revered by Hindus, which is used at the Varanasi ghat for the cremation of bodies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the demise of Chaudhary.

It is believed that the Dom community has been entrusted with the task since the time of Raja Harishchandra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the demise of Chaudhary.

“I am saddened by the death of Varanasi’s Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary ji. He was a keeper of the culture of Varanasi and traditions of Sanatan dharma. He worked for the welfare of the society his entire life. May his soul rest in peace and god may grant his family the strength to deal with this loss,” Priem Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Adityanath said his demise is “a loss for the entire Indian society”. “The death of Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary is saddening. His death is a loss for the entire Indian society. I pray ‘Baba Vishvanath’ to grant you a place in his ‘Paramdham’. Om Shanti,” Adityanath tweeted. (ANI)

