Kashmir grenade attacks: The intended target of the Lal Chowk attack was a CRPF mobile bunker that was in the area that time, reports said. Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility of twin attacks. This is the third attack on security in Kashmir within 24 hours. Intelligence inputs had suggested that JeM may plan such attacks in Kashmir.

Terrorists carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the Lak Chowk of Srinagar, on Friday. No loss of life has been reported so far. However, three security personnel have been injured in these grenade attacks and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The intended target of the Lal Chowk attack was a CRPF mobile bunker that was in the area that time, reports said. A car parked on the roadside was partly damaged due to the expulsion which can be seen in a photo tweeted by news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir: Blast at Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Srinagar. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fG6a1TRmMT — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

The security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the responsibility of twin attacks. The terrorist organisation said its Afzal Guru Squad carried out grenade attacks in Kashmir.

This is the third attack on security forces in Kashmir within 24 hours. Intelligence inputs two days ago had suggested that JeM may plan such attacks. On Thursday, terrorists tossed a grenade at policemen at Zero Brigade in Srinagar that left three personnel injured.

In another attack, suspected militants lobbed a grenade at a police party in Gagran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian. There was no loss of life or injury due to the explosion, reports said. The grenade attacks in the Valley come 10 days ahead of Republic day celebrations. Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh on Thursday said security forces met considerable success in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

