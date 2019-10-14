The government's decision to restore postpaid mobile phone services in Kashmir will bring some relief to the residents who are witnessing the communication blackout since August 5.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to restore postpaid mobile services in Kashmir from Monday after the mobile phones were shut down following the Centre’s decision to abrogate the Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, pre-paid and internet services will take some more time to be restored in Kashmir. Since the landmark decision, Pakistan has unleashed propaganda against India on every platform to tarnish New Delhi’s image in the international community.

In Jammu, the communication was restored within days of the blockade and even mobile Internet was started in last month. However, Internet services have not been restored so far. In North Kashmir’s Kupwara and Handwara, the government had restored the mobile services just after a month of the shutdown.

In recent years, the use of mobile phones and the internet has increased in Kashmir. During these years, Pakistan has been targetting young Kashmiris through propaganda campaigns and tainted messages to incite violence inside Kashmir. They have been trying to create unrest in Kashmir by dividing the citizens on the basis of religion.

Now, the question arises if the Centre restores all the communication networks in Kashmir after such a blanket ban, will the government cope up with the rumours that re fomenting violence in the valley? If reports are to be believed, the restoration of communication services can further incite violence in the Valley. Recently, the state police officials said, the situation in Kashmir is not as normal as the government thinks.

During all these years, since the mobile phone and internet services have increased in the valley, Pakistan has successfully increased their stance on Kashmir through social media platforms. During the 2016 unrest, the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, hundreds of incidents against the government authorities was captured and later social media was flooded with messages and videos which became a crucial source for youth to take up militancy as their career.

Before the present communication blackout, the longest period of the mobile shutdown was after the death of Burhan Wani in 2016. But the recent ban has fuelled some more hatred against India. Reports suggest that the videos and images on social media intensify anger against India in the Kashmir. But rather put a ban on communication, the Centre should look forward and promote activities to win the trust of Kashmiris and quell feelings of unrest.

Now the two months clampdown in Kashmir has more chances to backfire government if the blockade will not be restored within an earliest.

