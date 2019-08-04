Kashmir on alert: Home MInister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir after August 7. The visit comes after state government advised yatris and tourist to cut short their visit in Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Jammu and Kashmir in the next few days. Reports said the Home Minister will discuss the ongoing situation with the senior officials. The visit will be important as the Kashmir is reeling under uncertainty after state government advised Amarnath yatra pilgrims and tourists to cut short their stay.

Amit Shah, who is expected to visit Jammu first and then Kashmir, will take the assessment of the current situation in view of the Amarnath Yatra being canceled.

Amit Shah had visited the Kashmir in June and attended the unified commanders meet in Srinagar. Union Home Minister had also visited the family of slain policeman Arshad Khan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

The state administration has also issued advisory for officers in Kargil district that no officer can leave their respective stations under any circumstances without prior approval of the district magistrate.

The political leaders in Kashmir met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the prevailing situation. The Governor had even appealed the general public to be calm and no order will be taken to suppress the Kashmiris. However, he had said there should be no worry on the special status.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have reacted strongly to the security advisory. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the directive would do nothing to dampen the sense of fear that is prevailing in the Valley. While Mehbooba Mufti alleged that Centre had resorted to military might and techniques like psychological warfare in the state.

