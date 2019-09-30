Apples of the Kashmir Valley: The apple growers of Kashmir are facing huge losses due to the ongoing communications blackout and lockdown. They are not able to contact traders from other states. They are also not ready to sell their produce to the government under the newly launched Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

Apples of the Kashmir Valley: With the apple harvesting season at its peak, the orchard owners of Kashmir have been disconnected from the rest of the country, just like the Valley and its 8 million population, resulting in losses worth lakhs of rupees. Due to the communications blockade in force for almost 2 months, the fruit sellers are unable to revive ties with traders from other states and are unable to sell their produce.

Though the Jammu and Kashmir government launched its own Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) earlier this month, the orchard owners and cultivators have not been keen to take the MIS route. Under the MIS, the government will be buying apples from growers between Rs 40 to Rs 54 per kg for different varieties. They are not ready to sell their fruit to the government citing prevailing threats from terrorists and in protest against the unilateral dilution of Article 370 and Article 35A, reports said.

Police said terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore had warned fruit growers to stay away from MIS, thereby impacting the mandis. But the larger reason seems to be that many fruit growers are not registering themselves in protest against the dilution of Article 370 and Article 35 A, and the conversion of the state into a union territory, which is to come into effect on October 31.

Apple production is the Kashmir economy’s backbone since a large number of people are associated with it. But the ongoing communication blockade and shutdown has hit the trade. In North Kashmir, the produce has begun rotting in the orchards. In 2019 so far, only 200,000 metric tonnes of apples were transported outside the Valley against the 2,200,000 metric tonnes sent out of the Valley in 2018, reports said.

Meanwhile, the uneasy calm continues to prevail in the Valley for the 57th day. All schools and business establishments are shut since August 5, the day when the BJP-led NDA government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Both the mainstream and separatist leaders are either under house arrest or behind bars. The situation has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan with the latter trying to internationalise the issue and the former maintaining Kashmir is an internal matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App