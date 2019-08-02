The Centre government on Thursday moved additional 25,000 paramilitary troops to the Kashmir has drawn a sharp reaction from the people. There are fears the deployment foreshadows possible violence and is linked to the scrapping of the Article 35A of the constitution. People across the Kashmir have started buying essentials in fear of a severe crackdown. Meanwhile, after the fresh deployment, the government has now put the Army and Air Force on high alert. Reports said around 5 terrorists have infiltrated Kashmir and may carry out attacks on forces.
The authorities have sounded a high alert over the same. The terrorists reportedly infiltrated the Kashmir from PoK. The security personnel, mostly CRPF, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the Kashmir.
The government has said the Indian Air Force aircraft including C-17 heavy-lift plane have also been pressed into service. The government has called the deployment a continuous and dynamic process by saying it is meant to tackle any consequent law and order problem in the state.
Reacting to the development of Air Force and Army being on high alert, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: What “ongoing situation” in Kashmir would require the army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn’t about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different.
Earlier this week, The Centre ordered the deployment of around 10,000 forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.