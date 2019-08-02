A high alert has been sounded in Kashmir after 5 terrorists have reportedly infiltrated Kashmir from PoK. The additional security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in Kashmir.

The Centre government on Thursday moved additional 25,000 paramilitary troops to the Kashmir has drawn a sharp reaction from the people. There are fears the deployment foreshadows possible violence and is linked to the scrapping of the Article 35A of the constitution. People across the Kashmir have started buying essentials in fear of a severe crackdown. Meanwhile, after the fresh deployment, the government has now put the Army and Air Force on high alert. Reports said around 5 terrorists have infiltrated Kashmir and may carry out attacks on forces.

The authorities have sounded a high alert over the same. The terrorists reportedly infiltrated the Kashmir from PoK. The security personnel, mostly CRPF, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the Kashmir.

The government has said the Indian Air Force aircraft including C-17 heavy-lift plane have also been pressed into service. The government has called the deployment a continuous and dynamic process by saying it is meant to tackle any consequent law and order problem in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir: A joint press conference by Chinar Corps Commander Lt General K J S Dhillon and J&K DGP Dilbag Singh will be held in Srinagar later today. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/e86abdj2nC — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

MHA Sources: Based on assessment of internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process. https://t.co/Bl2NYAOau9 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

Reacting to the development of Air Force and Army being on high alert, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: What “ongoing situation” in Kashmir would require the army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn’t about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different.

What “on going situation” in Kashmir would require the army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn’t about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different. https://t.co/FTYG36F6aD — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2019

Earlier this week, The Centre ordered the deployment of around 10,000 forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

Srinagar: In view of the ongoing situation in Kashmir valley, Government has put the Air Force and the Army on high operational alert. https://t.co/pt36FNkC3g — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

