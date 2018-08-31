The Supreme Court on Friday, August 31st, adjourned the hearing on various petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35 A to 2nd week of January 2019 Here is a concise understanding of what Article 35A is about.

Valley witnessed another shutdown on Friday, August 31st as the Suprme Court adjourns the the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A

Once again the Supreme Court on Friday, August 31st, adjourned the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, which grants special status to the permanent residents or permanent citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, life across the Valley was affected as separatists called for a complete shutdown as a sign of protest in support of Article 35A.

Authorities have imposed restriction in many parts of the Valley, including, Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma in order to ensure peace, a report by DNA said.

Here’s all you need to know about Article 35A.

Article 35A empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the state’s permanent resident or permanent citizens and also grants them with special rights and privileges.

It was incorporated in the Constitution through a presidential order of 1954 by then President Rajendra Prasad on the advice of Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet.

The Article bars non-permanent residents from buying or owning land in the state, obtaining immovable property, however a report according to the Greater Kashmir said it does not deprive Indians of such rights since Indians never had the rights to acquire immovable property in Kashmir.

The challenge before the top court came when an NGO, We the Citizens, which is associated with the RSS, in 2014 challenged the Article saying that it was not added to the Constitution through an amendment under Article 368, and it was never presented before the Parliament.

However, many regional dailies in Kashmir argue that the plan to scrap Article 35A is a judicial attack by the RSS-BJP, in order to acquire land in the Valley.

Another petition, filed by senior lawyer Charu Wali Khanna, claims that Article 35A discriminates against a woman’s right to property.

However, the issue was resolved in October 2002 case, titled State of Jammu and Kashmir vs Dr Sushila Sawhney, when the court said that the permanent resident women of the state will not lose thier rights if she marries a non-local person.

