Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a red alert on the entire DMRC network as advised by security agencies. It comes after the government moved to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370.

The security agencies have issued a red alert for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Reports said the advisory has issued by security agencies for the entire DMRC network. They have been advised that they should take extra time in the security check. The fresh order comes after the landmark decision was taken by the Union Government to scrap Article 370.

The DMRC took to social media and announced the latest order on Security Alert. As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks,” DMRC tweeted.

Reports said the fresh high alert has been sounded in the wake of the developments related to Kashmir and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The union government on Monday scrapped Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 which gives the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The Jammu and Kashmir will be now a Union Territory with legislature and Ladakh which was a part of Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory without legislature.

Last week, the Centre ordered to deploy more additional forces to Kashmir. A total of more than 38,000 troops were deployed to Kashmir. As of now, there are around 1.3 lakh forces deployed in the state, besides the Army and the police. The latest move by the Centre government could have much more impact on the situation of Kashmir. The two Rajya Sabha MPs belonged to Kashmir were also marshalled out from the Parliament today.

