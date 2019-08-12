The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday listed down measures taken by the state government to ensure that people were provided with the maximum facilities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday released a list of measures implemented by the state administration amid the clampdown following revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Though despite the assurance of ease in relaxation, curfew was re-imposed in the state on Sunday afternoon. The move, reportedly, was in line with the heated retaliation by locals after Friday prayers when the government had eased restrictions.

The measures by the Home Ministry ranged from ATM services to availability of groceries. The official notification claimed that banks and treasuries were made operational even on holidays and people could withdraw cash on a regular basis as and when required. For government employees salaries were released on an immediate basis while for the daily labourers, wages were released including payments for developmental works

The notification read that ration and other essential commodities were made available at the doorstep with the provision of mobile vans. The government also made special arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha as over a lakh sheep were arranged for the public.

The government also claimed to have established 300 special telephone booths for people to inform their relatives about their well being. Cellular services were activated for some time in the curfew-imposed regions, though internet services stood suspended. Reportedly, there was sparse traffic movement in the valley during the relaxation hours and the notification also claimed that traffic ran smoothly in Srinagar city.

The government had eased restrictions for Friday prayers following which reports of turbulence and demonstrations surfaced. The curfew was re-imposed in Srinagar on the eve of Eid, despite the Centre listing down measures to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

