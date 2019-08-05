The Union government on Monday scrapped Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 which gives the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. People across the J&K opposed the move.

The Union government on Monday scrapped Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 which gives the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The Jammu and Kashmir will be now a Union Territory with legislature and Ladakh which was a part of Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory without legislature. The BJP argued that they are not only roadblocks to the integration of the state with the nation but also in the development of J&K.

10 points why are Kashmiris opposing the govt’s move to abrogate Article 370?

1. J&K which is an integral part of the Indian but its area, name, and boundary can’t be altered without the consent of the state assembly.

2. The Centre government has to get approval from the state government to implement all other laws except defense, foreign affairs, and communication in the state.

3. As per the article, if a Kashmiri woman marries an Indian belongs to another state, then her Kashmiri citizenship terminates, but if she marries a Pakistani, it does not affect her citizenship status.

4. Jammu and Kashmir have a separate flag while no other Indian state can have a separate flag.

5. The residents of other Indian states can not buy any property in J&K.

6. People enjoying two types of citizenship. One is Indian citizenship and another is Kashmiri citizenship.

7. Various Part 4-Directive Principle of State Policy of the Indian Constitution and Part 4A-Fundamental Duties are not applicable in this State.

8. The Central government can impose National Emergency in the state in two conditions only; war and external invasion.

9. The President has no power to suspend the constitution of J&K on the ground of failure to comply with the directions given by him.

10. Only the resident of the Kashmir can take selection in the jobs of the state government. While the rest of India cannot apply for the same.

