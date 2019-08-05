Omar Abdullah statement on abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah, vice-president of National Conference (NC) and former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir said the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the state's accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these articles.

Here is the full text of what Omar Abdullah said on Twitter:

Government of India’s unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in Indian when the state acceded to it in 1947. The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against the people of the state as had been warned by an all-parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday.

GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions. Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true again after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned. The announcement was announced after the entire state, particularly the Kashmir Valley, was turned into a garrison. Those of us who gave a democratic voice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir are incarcerated as lakhs of armed security personnel have been put on the ground.

The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the state’s accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these articles. The decisions are unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional and will be challenged as such by the National Conference.

Along and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that.

