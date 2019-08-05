Several parties including AIADMK AAP BJD BSP SP Shiv Sena and YSRCP have extended their support to the Centre government's move to scrap Article 370. While Congress, TMC DMK and MDMK have opposed the Bill.

The union government on Monday scrapped Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 which gives the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, the government also ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The Jammu and Kashmir will be now a Union Territory with legislature and Ladakh which was a part of Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory without legislature.

The parties who supported govt on scrapping Article 370?

AIADMK AAP BJD BSP SP Shiv Sena and YSRCP have extended support to the government’s move.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has supported the govt’s move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir and on Article 370.

He tweeted: We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena in Rajya Sabha: Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge.

The parties who opposed the govt on scrapping Article 370?

Congress, TMC DMK and MDMK and RJD have opposed the Bill till now. MDMK leader Vaiko who was recently elected for Rajya Sabha said he is opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame…this is the murder of democracy.

While two MPs belonged to Kashmir-Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz protested in Parliament premises after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by Home Minister in Rajya Sabha. The 2 PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution.

