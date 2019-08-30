Kashmir Article 370: With reports of alleged violence in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, a video has shared by BBC India showing torture meted out to civilians apparently at the hands of Indian Army.

Kashmir Article 370: In the wake of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status suspension under Article 370, there have been several reports claiming showdown between the security forces and locals and it was mainly the international media including Reuters and The New York Times which claimed that the forces resorted to tear gas and pellets against the agitating mob. Though the Indian government, in response, dismissed the allegations calling them fabricated.

Now, another report over human rights violations has surfaced and this time it is by BBC India that has shared a video claiming torture meted out to civilians in the India-administered Kashmir.

The video is an anecdotal account with several people explaining their ordeal and torture by the Indian army. The disclaimer of the video reads that it could cause distress to some viewers. Villagers in the video claimed that they were kicked, hit and tortured with rods, cables and electric shocks, BBC reported.

Security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir have been accused of torturing civilians in several villages, in the wake of the region being stripped of its autonomy. The Indian army has denied these allegations. pic.twitter.com/qd6w8410w8 — BBC News India (@BBCIndia) August 30, 2019

Time and again, reports of clashes between the Security forces and civilians have surfaced ever since Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was abrogated. Though the national media portrayed a hunky-dowry picture while several online platforms gave a contrarian narrative.

The BJP-led Centre on August 5 altered Article 370 that abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The people have been unhappy as they slammed the government for subverting their constitutional identity without due process. The Opposition in the country too lashed out at the Centre for overlooking the democratic process when it amended Article 370 including the exclusion of stakeholders from Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier reports of clash surfaced when the state administration had eased restrictions for Friday prayers, though the government had rubbished such reports only to accept later that clashes did occur.

After days of complete communication blackout, the state authorities eased restrictions in a phased manner beginning with Jammu where it opened the landline connectivity. Now, mobile connectivity has been made operational in several districts of the region, while in Kashmir the landline connectivity continues to be operational. Though internet connection remains suspended in the valley.

