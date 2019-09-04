Indian envoy to the US Harsh Vardhan Singla in clarification has said that restrictions in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been imposed only in certain areas while the rest of the valley remains to be restriction free.

Amid reports of international media calling the situation in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir grim and alleging violence meted out to locals at the hands of security forces, India’s Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has clarified that 91% of the valley was open for traffic and phone connectivity was also operational saying people could freely talk to their relatives,

He underlined that restrictions were imposed only in 9% of the region. Referring to communication services, Shringla said more than 26,000 landlines have been activated in the valley and added that there was no communication blockade for the people in most of the areas.

The statement has come vis-a-vis reports on alleged human rights violations and communication blackout in several leading international dailies that have condemned the imposition of restrictions in line with the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Article 370, Shringla said the move was aimed at re-organising the state administratively by freeing it from political autonomy it enjoyed for over 60 years. He added that the reorganisation of the state in no way affected the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that with the abrogation of Article 370, people will now have the opportunity to avail their rights meant for citizens of a democratic country along with good governance, social justice and economic development. Women will also get their due representation as stakeholders at multiple levels, added Shringla.

The Indian envoy also claimed that funds allocated by the Centre for development of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 15 years barely reached the people. He added that due to mismanagement by the previous governments in the state, there was lack of development, sluggish investment and minimal entrepreneurship in the state.

