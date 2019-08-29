Kashmir Article 370: Pakistan in its letter to the UN against India on Kashmir issues cited a slew of statements made by several Indian leaders. Other than Rahul Gandhi, the letter also quoted Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's remarks on Kashmiri girls.

Kashmir Article 370: Rahul Gandhi yesterday reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was India’s internal matter following the letter moved by Pakistan at UN that mentioned his name. Now reports suggest that the letter also comprises names like Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Vikram Saini who in the garb of Article 370 passed lewd comments on Kashmiri women. The letter by Pakistan alleged human rights and violations in the state.

The documents also claim gender-based violence in the wake of Article 370 suspension and referred to BJP MLA Saini’s misogynistic remarks who said his cadre was happy as they could now marry white-skinned Kashmiri bride.

Other leaders to be quoted was Haryana CM Khattar who had said that the state would now be able to bring Kashmiri brides for marriage. In both the cases, the sexist remarks were condemned by the opposition and others including BJP leadership.

Rahul had yesterday told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and it should not intervene in India’s internal matter.

Soon after, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also asked Pakistan to not misread Rahul’s statement and referred to report on Kashmir circulated by Pakistan at UN that mischievously mentioned former Congress president’s name suggesting the anti-government stance by the Indian leader on Kashmir issue. The Congress clarified that Pakistan should not misinterpret party’s stand on Kashmir.

Pakistan has been trying to capitalize on the issue by manoeuvring the statements condemned in India as well. Its attempt to isolate India at the closed-door UN meet failed when the international body excused itself from issuing any formal notification against India. Now Pakistan has threatened to raise the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice.

Yesterday, Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had threatened full-fledged war between the two countries in October. Pakistan also notified its airmen and Naval guards for a possible missile test-firing from Sonmiani flight test range near Karachi. Another Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhary slammed Congress for its stance over Kashmir issue and asked Rahul Gandhi to stand tall like his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App