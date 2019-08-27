Kashmir Article 370 protest: Lakhs of BJP workers have been in hiding ever since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. A report in the Print highlighted the plight of BJP workers in the Valley, who have been hoping for a better political career in return of losing their independence to the hands of anger thriving among those opposing the Centre's decision.

Kashmir Article 370 protest: The abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution has escalated the anger of locals against the state BJP leaders, forcing them to hide along with several BJP workers, a report in The Print said. The report noted that the BJP leaders, predicting a better political career, were left grounded inside their homes guarded by their personal security officer (PSO). Farooq Khan, once a commander of the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen now a BJP worker, told the Print that his neighbours ignored him as he was a BJP man. He added that the revocation of Article 370 left people of Kashmir injured and they needed a balm.

Khan is among the large BJP workers in the Valley who have been avoiding public meeting for a long time now. The reports said that it was not only the defanged special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that forced them to hide but the local body elections in 2018 had also played their part in the process. While both the NCP and PDP boycotted the election, it was the first time that the saffron party marked its presence in the Valley.

The report in the Print said that the same terrorists who forced them to hide in different guesthouses during the local body elections were now forcing the BJP leaders to avoid facing them in the backdrop of nullification of Article 370.

Thousands in the Valley have been protesting the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, which indirectly raises problems for the BJP workers in Kashmir. Even the BJP headquarters in the Valley has been surrounded by concertina wires along with CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir personnel standing to protect it.

The Print also quoted the head of minority wing of the state BJP, Mohammad Siddiq Khan, who strongly believes that the BJP would bounce back in the Valley. However, both Farooq Khan and Mohammad Siddiq Khan see no political possibility in the Valley for the next six months, the Print reported.

Calling Article 370 a khukh (scarecrow), Mohammad Siddiq Khan told the Print that Article 370 kept investors and entrepreneurs away from the Valley for decades. While advocating for the invalidation of Article 370, he said that a slap of truth was better than thousands of falsehood.

The report further asserted that there are over 4.5 lakh BJP workers predicting for their better political career. Undoubtedly, they believe their Prime Minister, who in his first address after the revocation of Article 370 claimed that people in the Valley would have rights to chose their own representatives like it used to be.

