Kashmir Article 370: The police has booked at least 290 people under the People Safety Act ever since the abrogation of the former state's special status under Article 370

At least 290 people have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the esrtwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir ever since its special status was amended under Article 370. A total of 250 have been arrested in Kashmir while the remaining 40 out of 290 have been booked in Jammu region.

According to Indian Express, prior to August 5 when the BJP-led Centre suspended newly created union territory’s special status, the number of people booked under PSA would range between 70-80 per month.

