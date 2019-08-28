Kashmir Article 370: Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhary has hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks calling Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of Indian and saying Kashmir was an internal matter.

Kashmir Article 370: Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who has become the butt of jokes in his own country, hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s statement on abrogation of Article 370. In an attempt to escape media ridicule in Pakistan, Fawad Hussain asked the Congress leader to stand tall like his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who stood for secularism. The Pakistan minister also said that the biggest problem of Indian politics was confusion.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had told Pakistan not to intervene in India’s internal matter over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Backing the Centre’s move, the Congress leader made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and asked Islamabad not to intervene in India’s internal matter.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala supporting Rahul referred to petition on Kashmir issue allegedly moved by Pakistan at UN that also mentioned Rahul’s name. He said the plea had mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies and misinformation being spread by Pakistan.

He maintained that no one in the world should doubt that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be an integral part of India and no diabolical deception by Pakistan could change the irrevocable truth.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has sought a review from the Centre over the situation in the valley including communication blackout and restriction relaxation. It has given seven days’ time to the Centre.

Hearing a clutch of petitions against Article 370 abrogation, the top court also allowed CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury to visit the state saying he was the general secretary of the party but maintained that the visit should not be for politically motivated.

He is so far the first among Opposition leaders who will be visiting the state to meet his party colleague. Last week and a week ahead several leaders have been attempting to visit the state to review the situation in the valley but to no avail. Rahul Gandhi and his delegation on Sunday were sent back from Srinagar airport despite saying that they were invited by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Both Rahul and Malik had engaged in a war of words over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as the former questioned the Centre for shielding the ground situation, the latter, in response, invited Gandhi to visit the state and review the situation.

Ahead of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul had tweeted that he will be visiting the state, though when he actually did, he wasn’t allowed to cross the airport. The Jammu and Kashmir officials claimed that they had already notified the political leaders not to visit the state.

