Kashmir Article 370: Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) leader Arun Kumar on Thursday lashed out at Congress over party’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir that recently lost its special status under Article 370. He said Congress committed a series of betrayals on the Kashmir issue during its tenure.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for abrogating Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Kumar said the move by the ruling government has integrated the state with the rest of India.

He said the series of betrayal began when Jammu and Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh continuously asked for merger and the then Indian government did not do the needful.

Referring to Pakistan’s intrusion in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Hari Singh took refuge in India and told the Indian government that they were running short of weapons which passed a proposal as well to immediately send weapons to the Maharaja, however, there was a delay in the delivery of those weapons.

He claimed that after the Instrument of Accession was signed, Hari Singh was sent away from the state despite agreeing to merge with the rest of India.

Kumar added that the greatest betrayal with regard to Jammu and Kashmir happened with Singh who was exiled from the state following pressure by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru and then Home Minister Sardar Patel.

Both Nehru and Patel had reportedly compelled Singh to leave the throne and appoint his son Karan Singh as the new heir, though he remained the titular prince until monarchy was abolished in the country.

Kumar also lashed out at the Congress regime for backing National Conference leader Sheikh Abdullah. He said Article 370 only benefitted the wealthy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP-led NDA on August 5 amended Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. There’s complete communication clampdown in the state, though the authorities time and again are easing restrictions to restore normalcy. The mobile internet services in Jammu region have been restored in several districts, while in Kashmir only landline services are operational.

