Kashmir Article 370: Russia has once again backed India over Article 370 abrogation calling it India's internal matter and reiterating no third party interference in the matter.

Kashmir Article 370: Russia has once again backed the Indian government over Article 370 abrogation as it called it India’s internal matter. Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was the sovereign decision of Indian government and hence, all issues surfacing between India and Pakistan should be resolved via Simla agreement and Lahore declaration.

Another Russsian diplomat reiterated that the country had no role in India-Pakistan dispute unless there was a call on mediation. Russia at the United Nations Security Council closed-door meet had maintained that Kashmir was India’s internal issue.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhary slammed Rahul Gandhi over his support to the Indian government on Article 370 abrogation. He told him to stand firm like his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru and uphold secular values. Rahul this morning had called Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India and asked Pakistan not to intervene in India’s internal matter. Though he maintained that he differed with the Centre on various issues, however, that should not make Pakistan or other countries intervene in India’s internal matter.

Reportedly, Pakistan in its petition on Kashmir issue at UN had mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name following which the clarification came from the former Congress president. Supporting Rahul, the party leaders said Rahul’s stance should not be misread by Pakistan and that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were and shall continue to remain an integral part of India.

Pakistan has been trying hard to internationalise the issue but to no avail, as there has already been one failed attempt at the UNSC, now the country has decided to move the International Court of Justice to see if things work in its favour.

During the closed-door meeting at the UNSC, except for China, the other 14 nations maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was a bilateral issue and the two countries should resolve the escalating tensions amicably.

