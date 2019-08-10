The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has said that India and Pakistan should exercise restraint and take measures to control the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre earlier this week abolished Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has said that India and Pakistan should exercise restraint and take measures to control the situation. Russia further said they expected that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the abrogation of Article 370. The fresh statement comes just after the United Nations who also said India and Pakistan should exercise maximum restraint.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India.

The recent statement will give a boost to India after Pakistan had categorically stated that they have decided to downgrade trade and diplomatic ties with India. Pakistan had also closed its airspace for India flights. It had also closed down the friendly train Samjhauta Express. The train after stopped by Pakistan for several hours at the Wagah border was later allowed to go India. The train which was carrying 117 passengers reached New Delhi 5 hours late.

Ministry of External Affairs had asked Pakistan to review its decision for not downgrading the diplomatic channels. The MEA has said that Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country can take any decision regarding it.

Earlier, this week, Centre abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The region of Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under strict curfew since last week when Centre moved additional 46,000 troops to the valley.

