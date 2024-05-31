Kashmir Attracts Over 1.25 Million Tourists in 2024, Breaks Tourism Records

Kashmir is witnessing an unprecedented surge in tourism, with over 1.25 million visitors flocking to the picturesque valley in 2024, according to officials from the local tourism department. This surge indicates a potential to surpass previous records, setting a new benchmark for tourist arrivals in the region.

The demand for accommodation has skyrocketed, with hotels in Srinagar city, the ski resort of Gulmarg, and the hill stations of Pahalgam and Sonamarg fully booked until mid-June. Additionally, guest houses, homestays, and houseboats on the iconic Dal and Nigeen Lakes are experiencing high occupancy rates.

A notable trend this year is the increasing influx of foreign tourists, attributed to the improved law and order situation and prevailing peace in the region. The arrival of foreign tourists not only contributes to foreign exchange earnings but also boosts the local economy, as they tend to be high-end spenders.

Despite the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which traditionally leads to a decline in tourist arrivals due to the heavy influx of pilgrims, industry experts remain optimistic. With the current volume of bookings, it is unlikely that the pilgrimage will significantly impact tourist numbers.

One factor driving the surge in Kashmir’s tourism is the soaring temperatures in other parts of the country. While destinations like Shimla, Darjeeling, and Nainital offer respite from the heat, Kashmir stands out for its unparalleled natural beauty and tourist amenities.

Tourists from states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra are currently leading the visitor count, with expectations of increased traffic from Delhi and Punjab in the coming months.

The tourism industry plays a pivotal role in Kashmir’s economy, second only to horticulture. While horticulture contributes significantly to the local economy, tourism injects approximately ₹8000 crore annually, supporting various sectors including hospitality, transportation, and handicrafts.

From hoteliers to artisans, the thriving tourism sector provides livelihoods to a diverse range of stakeholders, showcasing Kashmir as not only a scenic destination but also an economic powerhouse in the region.

