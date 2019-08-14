Kashmir Banega Pakistan: On the occasion of its 73rd Independence Day, the Government of Pakistan has launched an official logo to denounce abrogation of Article 370 after the UN and several other countries asked Islamabad to resolve their differences on Kashmir through dialogue.

Kashmir Banega Pakistan: Pakistan’s double standards on Kashmir was exposed on Wednesday when Islamabad launched a campaign on social media claiming Kashmir will become a part of the country soon (Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan). Earlier, Pakistan politicians and Army officers were saying that Kashmiris were fighting to become an independent nation. Pakistan found itself in a real predicament after Poland — a UNSC permanent member which currently holds the presidency — made it clear that New Delhi and Islamabad should find a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue. Malaysia, Srilanka, Maldives, Russia and the UAE have asked Pakistan to solve the issue through dialogue. US President Donald Trump, who had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue, has also said that his offer is “not on the table anymore”.

Earlier, Pakistan had taken a decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India as a mark of protest against the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the move, the Imran Khan government decided to observe August 14 (Pakistan’s Independence Day) in solidarity with Kashmiris and August 15 (India’s Independence Day) as Black Day. The decisions were taken during a joint session of parliament conducted a day after New Delhi revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

Pakistan, which is passing through a period of acute economic crisis, suspended bilateral trade and closed 3 out of 11 air routes for India. The ties between the two nations soured further after the country expelled India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. Adding more fuel to the already smouldering fire, Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa claimed that the Pak Army would go to any extent to help Kashmiris. He added that India’s decision was aimed to divert global attention from LoC to Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat retaliated against Bajwa. Rawat claimed that the Indian Army and other services are always prepared for any kind of adversity. He further expressed his urge to regain the decades-old relationship with the people in the Valley.

On August 5, in a historic move, India scrapped Article 370, which provided special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades. Another bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislator and Ladakh without legislator — also moved successfully through both the Houses of the Parliament.

